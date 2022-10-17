Brief, early winter chill; frost possible for some Tuesday night

A brief winter chill is on tap for Acadiana this week, with the first frost of the season, about a month early, possible for the Northern Acadiana Parishes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
An anomalous dip in the jet stream will bring some December-like temperatures to the region as strong high pressure directly from Canada advances into the region.
In the near term, expect temperatures to drop into the mid-upper 40s for Tuesday morning with a wind chill factor as well as breezy northerly winds will continue.
Clouds will thin later on tonight, with some lingering high clouds, mixed with plenty of sun anticipated Tuesday.
Highs Tuesday afternoon will be no warmer than the low-mid 60s so it will be sweater and jacket weather for sure.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we should see the coldest temperatures of the season with lows dipping into the mid-30s in most areas.
Northern portions of Acadiana however, may see readings dip closer to the freezing mark.
Climatologically-speaking, Acadiana's first frost/freeze dates normally occur in mid-late November so this is certainly and unusual cold outburst.
For now, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Watch locally for Avoyelles and Rapides parishes, but that "watch" may make it another set of parishes southward.
Bottom line, while this will be no where near a pipe-buster, it would be wise to take care of the tender vegetation and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay through mid-week.
Look for a quick warm-up later this week into the weekend with afternoon readings getting back into the 70s Friday and 80s for the weekend.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.
