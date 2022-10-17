Brief, early winter chill; frost possible for some Tuesday night

A brief winter chill is on tap for Acadiana this week, with the first frost of the season, about a month early, possible for the Northern Acadiana Parishes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

An anomalous dip in the jet stream will bring some December-like temperatures to the region as strong high pressure directly from Canada advances into the region.

In the near term, expect temperatures to drop into the mid-upper 40s for Tuesday morning with a wind chill factor as well as breezy northerly winds will continue.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clouds will thin later on tonight, with some lingering high clouds, mixed with plenty of sun anticipated Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Tuesday afternoon will be no warmer than the low-mid 60s so it will be sweater and jacket weather for sure.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we should see the coldest temperatures of the season with lows dipping into the mid-30s in most areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Northern portions of Acadiana however, may see readings dip closer to the freezing mark.

Climatologically-speaking, Acadiana's first frost/freeze dates normally occur in mid-late November so this is certainly and unusual cold outburst.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, the National Weather Service has posted a Freeze Watch locally for Avoyelles and Rapides parishes, but that "watch" may make it another set of parishes southward.

Bottom line, while this will be no where near a pipe-buster, it would be wise to take care of the tender vegetation and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay through mid-week.

Look for a quick warm-up later this week into the weekend with afternoon readings getting back into the 70s Friday and 80s for the weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel