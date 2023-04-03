Breezy, warm Tuesday; wet later this week

Breezy and warm weather will continue for Acadiana into Tuesday, with rain chances gradually increasing as the week wears on.

In the near term, breezy southerly winds will keep our temperatures in the low-mid 70s overnight through Tuesday morning...perfectly normal for the early summer!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Those winds will increase Tuesday in response to another storm system moving our of the Rockies and setting up for another significant severe weather event, per the Storm Prediction Center, well to our north late Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 80s Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The winds will be getting quite gusty from mid-morning into Tuesday evening, with gusts in the 30-35 mph range possible.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Winds will decrease later Tuesday night and toward Wednesday morning with lows hovering in the balmy and humid mid-70s.

By Wednesday a slowing frontal boundary should introduce the area to a chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Later this week, the expected nearly stationary frontal boundary will interact with a series of upper level disturbances yielding rain chance in the 40-50% range starting Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The pattern will amplify with more disturbances creating an environment for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday (70-80%), especially Friday (80-100%), and into at least Saturday (70-80%).

This could bring some locally heavy rainfall to the area with the latest model guidance suggesting accumulated rainfall totals Thursday through Saturday in the 1-3" range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Double or triple those amount ts may be possible farther to the west into Southeast Texas northeastward into Central Louisiana...something for us to keep an eye on if there are changes, but we could use the rain.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

