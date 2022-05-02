Breezy, warm days with storms later this week

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm days are ahead for Acadiana until our next weather system approaches the area late Thursday into Friday, which will bring our next elevated chance of showers and thunderstorms.

In the near term, expect fair to partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures holding in the lower 70s...some 10° above normal.

A few patches of fog may be possible by daybreak.

Tuesday will bring a sun and cloud mix and warm temperatures to the area with more sun and breezier conditions into the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s.

Plan on breezy southerly winds especially during the afternoon with some gusts in the 20 mph range.

More of the same is anticipated Wednesday with an even breezier afternoon feeding another storms system well to our north.

Temperatures Wednesday will inch a little high into the mid-upper 80s.

Clouds will begin to increase into Thursday ahead of an upper level trough that will likely bring an elevated chance of showers and locally heavy thunderstorms to the region Thursday night into early Friday...of course timing can change in the days ahead.

For now we are not expecting a widespread severe threat nor flooding rains, but like Sunday's storms, we could see some isolated areas of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

With any luck, rain chances should decrease Friday afternoon setting up for some nice, and quite warm weather for the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival this weekend.

The heat looks to turn up this weekend into early next week with our first 90° afternoon high temperature readings for this year becoming a good bet.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

April Climate:

April of 2022 in Lafayette was roughly 2 degrees above normal (mean temperature) and as compared to last year, with 18 above normal days versus 11 below normal, and one "average" when gauging afternoon highs.

Rainfall continues to be below normal with 2.76" registered last month whereas the April Average is 4.76".

For the year (including Sunday's rain), Lafayette has registered just over 10" of rainfall, whereas normal for this time of year should be near the 19" range.

