Breezy Tuesday, windy and stormy Wednesday

Winds will gradually ramp up across Acadiana over the next couple of days, ahead of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms becoming likely Wednesday from the midday hours into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect another mid night with more of a southerly breeze expected, which should keep any fog at bay...but do look for more clouds by morning.

Temperatures overnight will be in the low-mid 60s area-wide and will likely rise into the lower 80s Tuesday.

Tuesday will bring a cloud and sun mix, with southerly winds becoming gusty into the afternoon.

Gusts Tuesday afternoon will be in the 30 mph range.

It will get windier into Wednesday ahead of and within strong to possibly severe storms into the afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wind gusts are expected to approach the 40-50 mph range Wednesday...similar to tropical storm conditions.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The big storms associated with a frontal boundary will arrive midday into the afternoon hours Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has Acadiana in a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Once again low level instability may be lacking (dew points are again expected to be in the upper 60s and not in the more threatening lower 70s) for "widespread" severe storms in Acadiana, but wind dynamics aloft are a little stronger than last Tuesday, and the upper level low will be more negatively tilted (more favorable for severe storms) as well.

The main severe weather threat for Acadiana Wednesday will be for the possibility of damaging winds in excess of 74 mph and a few isolated tornadoes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The greatest risk of severe storms will be across the northern Acadiana parishes of Allen, Evangeline, St Landry & Avoyelles and on into Mississippi.

Whether or not we see storms achieving severe status, wind gusts ahead of a potential squall line are expected to push into the 40-50 mph range which could lead to sporadic/isolated power outages in the more vulnerable rural areas.

Rainfall is not be an issue Wednesday as storms will be moving along, although anywhere from 3/4-1.5" will be possible...most of that will fall in about an hour's time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter the forecast looks quieter Thursday into the weekend with a slight chance of an upper disturbance producing a few spotty showers in the area Saturday.

Another weather/storm-maker and perhaps the risk of severe storms may return to the area a week from Tuesday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel