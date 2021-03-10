Breezy, spring pattern continues

Acadiana's breezy, early spring pattern will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend until a frontal boundary approaches the area late Sunday.

Look for mild nights under partly to at times mostly cloudy skies to continue with lows in the low-mid 60s into the weekend.

Thursday will bring a cloud and sun mix along with a slight chance of a brief sprinkle, near 10%...similar to what we saw Wednesday.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Winds will remain quite breezy Thursday with southerly winds near 15-22 mph gusting into the 30 mph range during the midday hours.

Little change is anticipated Friday and Saturday other than there might be a slight decrease in wind gusts...but it will still be rather breezy.

Daytime highs will continue to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s into the weekend.

The pattern will begin to change for Acadiana late Sunday as a frontal system approaches the area producing a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday night.

There could be a low end risk of severe storms with this system late Sunday per the Storm Prediction Center, with perhaps a more substantial risk into the central and northern part of the state...if anything, that risk appears to be decreasing per today's models, but stay tuned for more in the days to come.

Moving into next week, it appears that the Sunday night frontal boundary will stall across the northern Gulf Coast which looks to keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast into the middle part of next week.

It does appear cooler and drier will arrive later next week and into the following weekend per the latest KATC 10 Day Forecast.

