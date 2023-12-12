Breezy, seasonably cool; rain on track for Saturday

Acadiana's weather will stay seasonably cool and gradually get breezier through the rest of the week ahead of our next weather-maker Saturday.

It'll be another chilly one for the area tonight through Wednesday morning with temperatures ranging from the mid-upper 30s to near 40° in Lafayette.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will bring a mix of sun and high clouds, with high clouds winning toward the end of the week.

Look for highs in the mid-60s again Wednesday, and mid-upper 60s through Friday.

Meanwhile, overnight lows will begin to moderate into the 50s by the end of the week.

We may stay in the 50s all day long Saturday with overcast skies and a very good chance of at least periods of rain.

The next weather system will bring mostly rain, with any storms and severe weather threats primarily staying offshore, as a strong low pressure system begins to get cranking in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

This system could bring tropical storm-like conditions to Florida and portions of the East Coast late this weekend into early next week.

The developing pattern into the weekend also mean breezier conditions for Acadiana with 10-15 mph winds with gusts to 20-25 mph becoming more likely Thursday into Friday.

And with low pressure cranking-up offshore, Small Craft Advisories have been issued and will likely stay for the rest of the week while gale conditions and 8-14 feet seas (or higher) are expected to develop in the Gulf by this weekend.

Estimated rainfall totals for Acadiana, per our latest models, remain in the 1-2" range for Saturday, but the rain accumulations might be too high, especially if more atmospheric energy manifests offshore...we'll see.

After the weather system Saturday, Acadiana goes back on a nice and cool stretch of weather Sunday through much of next week...although there are hints that we may see milder conditions by Christmas.

For now, consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

