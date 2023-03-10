Breezy Saturday; few showers Sunday

The weakening front that has been migrating southward through Acadiana into Friday evening will be fizzling out overnight with any cooling gone after Saturday morning.

In the near term, there were more showers and a few storms than expected on Power Doppler 3 this afternoon, but per social media, most folks were happy with the additional rains to help wash out some of the pollen where the rains fell.

Sower activity will gradually diminish into Friday evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s are anticipated for Saturday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy S to SW winds will return to the area Saturday allowing temperatures to warm back into the lower 80s under a cloud and sun mix.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Southwesterly winds will increase to 10-20 mph with gusts in the 22-25 mph range during Saturday afternoon, feeding more storms well to our north.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More clouds and a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, are expected into Sunday, especially the afternoon hours, as a much stronger front pushes through the area into Sunday night.

It will feel much more like early March, or even late February early next week with highs limited to the mid-60s while night-time/morning lows push down into the mid-40s.

And after some lingering cloudiness Monday, a nice stretch of weather will follow through Thursday.

Temperatures will once again warm toward the end of next week with our next weather-maker/cool front, and a perhaps a pretty good chance of thunderstorms, arriving Friday.

And with any luck, we'll get a nice, fresh and cool weekend that follows.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.



