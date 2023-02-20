Breezy, mild Mardi Gras...downright windy Wednesday

It happens every year around this time in Acadiana: stretches of breezy and mild weather as the the storm track focuses/shofts north of the region.

And that's what we can expect for the better part of the next week to 10 days.

In the near-term look for breezy and mild conditions for the Queen's Parade in Lafayette tonight with temperature hovering near 70° accompanied by a southwest breeze.

More of the same is expected for our Mardi Gras with breezy and mild conditions for the morning courirs, and warning up with a few intervals of sun for the afternoon parades.

Look for lows in the upper 60s to 70° Tuesday morning with high temperatures pushing well into the upper 70s.

Gusty southwest winds will continue with peak gusts Tuesday in the 20-28 mph range.

The winds will gradually increase Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weather system mostly bypasses us to the north.

That system, combined with highs pressure edging westward into the Gulf of Mexico will translate to gusts Wednesday exceeding 40 mph.

And with gusts in the 40-45 mph, there are usually some sporadic, isolated power outages in the more rural areas...you know who you are!

Rain chances on any given day should be in the 10-20% range this week (could be a little higher Wednesday) as we cannot rule out an isolated "streamer" shower or two coming out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Otherwise, for Tuesday and the rest of the week will likely start out with overcast skies (maybe some fog for time to time) but this skies will become closer to a cloud and sun mix almost each afternoon.

Daytime highs will likely stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the next week with some potential for slight cooling possible toward the mid/end of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Happy Mardi Gras for the KATC Weather Team!

