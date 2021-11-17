Breezy/cooler behind Thursday's front

After temperatures reached into the mild lower 80s Wednesday, a cool front arriving by late morning Thursday will make it some 20 degrees cooler for Acadiana's for Thursday afternoon.

Look for mild temperatures overnight into Thursday morning with readings holding in the lower-mid 60s under partly cloudy, moonlit skies.

And the brightness of the nearly full moon will make for difficult if not impossible viewing of the peak of the Leonids Meteor Shower overnight.

The best time for any viewing will be when the moon is low in the sky...between 4-5am...but it probably won't be worth an effort...but always keep your eyes peeled!

A few isolated sprinkles or showers will also be possible for Acadiana overnight into Thursday, but chances of measurable rainfall looks to stay near 20% or less into early Thursday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After reaching the low-mid 70s early Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop through the 60s during the afternoon, and perhaps into the 50s by late afternoon commute time!

And to make it feel chillier, gusty northerly winds up to 20-25 mph tomorrow afternoon and night will make it feel that much colder!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures by Friday morning should reach the low-mid 40s area-wide with wind chills possibly getting into the upper 30sin outlying areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the mid-60s are expected for our Friday.

The fair weather pattern will continue into most of our weekend with sunny skies and highs back into the lower 70s Saturday.

An increase in cloud cover and the chance of a few widely scattered showers are anticipated Sunday as temperatures temporarily climb back into the upper 70s to near 80° before the arrival of yet another front later Sunday.

Moving into Thanksgiving week the pattern is looking initially cool and dry but could become unsettled with some rain chances Thursday into possibly the rest of the holiday weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Other Celestial Happenings for Acadiana:

Rob Perillo/KATC

It appears that although we may have lingering high clouds late Thursday night, we should see some of the Partial Lunar Eclipse tomorrow night late...maximum eclipse of the "Blood Beaver Moon" will be around 3 am Friday!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel