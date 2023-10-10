Breezy, cool, occasionally wet Wednesday

It will be a breezy, cool, and occasionally wet Wednesday for most of Acadiana...but do not expect a whole lot of rainfall in the rain gauge.

Non-tropical low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday and will ingest plenty of moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Max and Hurricane Lidia (from the Eastern Pacific/Mexico).

Rob Perillo/KATC

But the heavy, potentially flooding rainfall with this system will stay offshore and bypass most of Louisiana...with the heaviest rains heading for the Eastern Florida Panhandle and Northern Peninsula.

The low will create breezy east to northeast winds across the area, with gusts in the 20-30 mph range for most of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile offshore, Gale Warnings have been posted for 20-30 knot winds with gusts to 40 knots locally...gale conditions will be most likely toward Southeast Louisiana Waters on eastward.

Latest wind and offshore forecasts from KATC.

Periods of rain shower activity will be likely for most of the Acadiana area with activity tapering during the latter part of the afternoon into the evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lowest rain chances and totals (.10" or less) are expected for the northern parishes of the area, while 1/4-1/2" will be possible in most other areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest rain chances and highest rain totals, perhaps an inch or more will be found primarily toward St Mary Parish and points eastward.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be a chilly fall day for the area Wednesday as temperatures hold in the 60s making the east-northeast breeze feel that much cooler.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The area will be back to partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions Thursday with highs getting back into the lower 80s.

Our next cool front should arrive by Friday night, with the chance of scattered showers and a few storms during the day Friday as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s.

This front will insure great (and cooler) weather for the weekend and beautiful fall temperatures into much of next week.

Our next rain-maker may arrive for the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Latest Power Doppler 3

Annular Solar Eclipse Notes for Acadiana:

The weather should be perfect for viewing the solar eclipse in Acadiana Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The maximum coverage of the sun will be 82% roughly at 12:02 pm...again NEVER look directly at the sun and use approved eclipse viewing glasses.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The lighting across Acadiana's skies will be akin to the "golden hours" of early mornings and late afternoons for roughly 30-45 minutes midday Saturday!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel