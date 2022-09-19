Big heat this week; tropics stay active

Big heat is forecast for Acadiana this week as a ridge of high pressure expands across the region keeping plenty of sun in the outlook too.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for mostly sunny skies accompanied by daytime highs in the mid-90s through mid-week, with afternoon highs threatening the upper 90s before the week is done.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will stay below 10% through Saturday but may perk up a bit Sunday into Monday ahead and near Acadiana's next frontal system that should arrive by Monday.

Following the front temperatures should cool some 10 degrees during the day and night with lows dropping back into the low-mid 60s next week, fingers crossed.

Consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Hurricane Fiona was beginning to move away from Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the Eastern Bahamas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fiona was getting better organized and is expected to become a major hurricane Monday evening or by Tuesday. Fiona could threaten Bermuda by Thursday.

Elsewhere, a couple of tropical disturbances are being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

One wave in particular, may develop closer to the Eastern Caribbean and take a more southerly route through the Caribbean Sea into this weekend.

The latest longer range models agree to some extent that there could be a "significant" tropical system threatening the Northwest Caribbean and perhaps portions of the Gulf of Mexico in the 7-11 day time-frame...stay tuned.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's way too early to tell where any potential system may go beyond 5-7 days but the Gulf of Mexico is still very much in play for tropical activity each and every year into October.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel