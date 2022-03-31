Beautiful finish to the week; nice weekend but few showers midday Saturday possible

Acadiana will get to enjoy a beautiful finish to the week with lots of sun and seasonable temperatures Friday...the weekend looks pretty good too, with the exception of the chance of a few showers during the midday hours Saturday.

In the near term, expect fair skies overnight with temperatures chilling into the mid-upper 40s, some 5-10 degrees below normal.

Plenty of sun with a few high level cirrus clouds are expected for our Friday as temperatures warm nicely into the mid-70s...right near normal.

Expect highs in the lower 80s this weekend with a few scattered showers developing Saturday as an upper disturbance arrives from the northwest.

At this point, rain chances look to be in the 40% range Saturday, with activity likely mostly showers...an isolated rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out however.

The shower activity Saturday looks to limited to the morning hours into the early afternoon, with plenty of sun anticipated for the latter part of the afternoon.

Sunny skies will dominate Sunday with highs near the 82-84° range.

Acadiana's next weather-maker will take shape early next week with a few showers developing Monday followed by a very good chance of thunderstorms into Tuesday.

While the Storm Prediction Center continues to evaluate the risk and uncertainty of severe weather with the Tuesday weather system, at least for today, the metrics do not appear too high for severe storms in the Acadiana area.

Obviously, that could change in future outlooks, but for now, we do not have it marked as an "Alert Day" in the latest KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Severe weather reports over the last 48 hours:

Much of LA spared for the most part this go around other than the strong winds.

A tornado in St Tammany Parish (at Bayou Cane) was rated at EF0 with 65mph winds which wasn't much stronger than the actual wind gusts!

The tornado originally started out as a water spout on Pontchartrain, and went through nearly the exact location where a tornado impacted last Tuesday...roughly 100 yards apart!

The tornado at the southern end of Toledo Bend Reservoir in Texas was rated EF1 with 110 mph winds. It damaged at least 10 homes/camps and several boat docks, but no reported injuries at this point.

Unfortunately, the tornado north of Panama City near I-10 last night was responsible for two fatalities...the NWS survey is pending.

