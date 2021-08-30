Back to typical summer pattern with a few storms

It's back to a typical summer pattern for Acadiana over the next couple of days with hot and humid conditions along with the chance of scattered, primarily afternoon showers and thunderstorms through mid-week.

Toward the end of the week, it appears that drier, more stable and most importantly, more comfortable weather will move into the region later this week into the weekend.

In the near term, after the risk of an isolated early evening shower, look for generally fair, warm and humid conditions overnight with lows Tuesday morning in the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be a hot one Tuesday as westerly winds should bring our high temperatures into the mid-90s.

There should be some scattered showers and storms that develop in the afternoon with chances of getting wet in the 30-40% range.

Much the same can be expected for Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances in the 40-50% along with daytime highs closer to the lower 90s.

Drier air should move into the region Friday into the weekend helping to lower, perhaps eliminate significant rain chances for the weekend with daytime highs still reaching the lower 90s while night time/morning lows get closer to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tropical moisture along with a better chance of showers and storms should return by mid-next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while we were all watching Hurricane Ida,Tropical Storm Julian formed and dissipated in the north Atlantic, Tropical Storm Kate formed in the mid-tropical Atlantic and is no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Farther east, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives a westward moving disturbance that is about to move off of the African Coast a 90% chance of development.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Farther west the NHC is keeping an eye on the Western/Southwestern Caribbean for a low end chance of development by Central America later this week.

There are no definitive pending systems expected for the Gulf of Mexico for the next week at this time, but it's prime-time hurricane season and anything could pop-up beyond a week, but there should be no local worries for now.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel