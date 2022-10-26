Back to fall temperatures

After a somewhat stormy start to Acadiana's Tuesday, breezy sunshine returned for the afternoon with temperatures expected to dip back down into the 40s over the next couple of nights.

Look for breezy northwest winds to gradually diminish this evening as a fall chill returns...low temperatures by Wednesday morning will dip into the mid-40s in most spots.

Wall to wall sunshine and comfortable fall weather is expected for our Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-70s Wednesday rising into the upper 70s Thursday after another start in the 40s Thursday morning.

Acadiana's next weather-maker will arrive Friday in the form of upper level and surface low pressure which should generate a pretty good chance of rain, with perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms.

It remains unclear as to whether there could be a severe weather element to our next system Friday.

Rain chances Friday are now in the 60-70% range with perhaps a better chance of a few soakings in the region.

Thereafter, the upper low guiding Friday's weather system will be slow to move out this weekend resulting in an unsettled pattern.

There could be some shower activity early Saturday but partly sunny skies are possible for the afternoon.

Sunday should be a mostly cloudy day, but rain chances will drop to 10% or less.

Look for highs this weekend in the lower 70s while lows will generally be in the 50s.

A nice stretch of weather should follow into next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Finally, severe weather wise, Tuesday morning storms were most intense across the northern Acadiana Parishes where there were some power outages and damage reported in spots.

The National Weather Service confirmed than an EF2 tornado, with 111mph winds impacted near Oberlin with trees down and damage to some homes...fortunately there were no injuries reported.

Wind damage was also reported in the Basile area along the Eunice/Basil Highway (190).

