Arctic chill returns into weekend; wet and mild next week

Another shot of (not as intense) arctic air is coming to Acadiana, and staying into the weekend, while next week is looking much milder and quite wet.

In the near term, brace for another cold front sweeping through Acadiana after midnight and before daybreak Friday.

This will make for a windy and cold day Friday with temperatures staying mostly in the 40s during the day, and likely heading back into to hard freeze territory with wind chills into the teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

Gusty north-northeast winds up to 30-35 mph along with sustained winds in the 15-25 mph range will keep wind chills in the mid-upper 30s to lower 40s Friday in spite of sunny skies.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will range in the low-mid 20s but wind chills will again drop into the teens.

It will be just as cold (low-mid 20s) Saturday night into Sunday morning minus some of the wind chill.

After a sunny and cold Saturday in the 40s (and another freeze Saturday night) we'll see a cloudier Sunday with temperatures moderating only slightly into the low-mid 50s.

A huge change in the pattern arrives next week as a series of disturbances will usher in milder and moisture-laden Gulf air manifesting into fairly high rain chances of several rounds of rain and thunder from Monday night through any day of the entire week.

An overt severe weather threat has not emerged at this point, but that could be something to watch down the road.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible on some of the days and/or nights next week with rain totals approaching some concerning levels.

Although the EURO and GFS models are deterministic here (meaning there will be lots of changes), both models show total accumulations of more than 5" (or a lot more) next week!

One or more flood threats could be possible so we'll watch future trends.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

