Another spring-like Thursday; potentially stormy again Friday

Acadiana is in for another spring-like Thursday before the next weather-maker arrives Friday accompanied by the chance of showers and thunderstorms, and perhaps the risk of severe weather.

In the near term, areas of fog could be an issue for portions of Acadiana overnight through Thursday morning...similar to what we saw earlier Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The signal for fog is primarily along and south of the I-10 corridor once again.

Low temperatures will range in the upper 50s to lower 60s area-wide.

Look for morning fog and clouds to lift to a sun and cloud mix into our Thursday afternoon, accompanied by breezy S/SE winds.

Temperatures Thursday will top out in the lower 80s once again...so far, 82-83° was the high for our Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Our next weather-maker arrives Friday with the chance of showers and thunderstorms ramping-up throughout the day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While it's not a done deal, and there may be some limited storm activity locally, nevertheless the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of Acadiana hatched in for a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The primary threats, like Tuesday, will be for hail and damaging winds.

All the ingredients however do not appear to be in place for widespread storms, but whatever we may see, might be hail-bearers once again.

Activity ends this weekend with much cooler, and more February-like temperatures.

Highs Saturday and Sunday look to be confined to the 60s while lows drop into the low-mid 40s.

And after a chilly start next week, look for temperatures to moderate once again ahead of our next chances of showers, and eventually storms mid-late next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

