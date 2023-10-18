Another front arriving Friday, but not as cool

After a refreshing cool start to Acadiana's Tuesday, look for a gradual warming trend in the days ahead even though another front is on the way before the week is done.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect overnight/morning lows to be a few degrees milder than last night...with readings closer to the mid-upper 40s in most spots Wednesday morning...still pretty good for the time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for mostly sunny and mild conditions for our Wednesday with highs pushing the upper 70s, perhaps near 80° in a few spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An upper level frontal trough will approach the region Thursday, which could spark a shower or two, but chances of getting wet will be near a very small 10%.

Highs Thursday will be pushing closer to the mid-80s

Rob Perillo/KATC

A secondary surface front will cross the region Friday with little fanfare under mostly sunny skies, while temperatures rise into the balmy upper 80s before some cooling returns.

Look for a continuation of dry conditions and seasonably cool nights this weekend, while daytime highs remain in the low- mid 80s.

Next week looks to stay on the milder/warm side and essentially dry until another, perhaps juicier frontal trough, arrives toward the end of the week, perhaps, into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, while the tropics remain quiet close to home, while a new system is expected to emerge in the Mid-Tropical Atlantic by the end of the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This disturbance, if it becomes named, would be "Tammy", and could brush the Leeward Islands by the weekend, but then turn northward into the open Atlantic.

