After coldest December morning, moderating temperatures ensue

The first morning of winter in Acadiana will actually feel like it.

After what is expected to be the coldest temperatures for December 2021, Acadiana will see a moderating trend that will get our afternoon temperatures back to near 80° for Christmas.

In the near term, temperatures tonight will likely drop into the low-mid 30s which will likely produce frost in spots by Wednesday morning...so make sure you cover the tender vegetation, and the pets have a warm place to stay.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The temperatures we see Wednesday morning will likely be the coldest we see for the entire month, and so far for the cool weather season.

To date, Lafayette's coldest readings touched 39° twice in November and have not gone below 40° for the entire month of December!

A moderating trend though will commence Wednesday afternoon with temperatures getting back to near normal highs for December, in the low-mid 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be chilly but not as cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More sunshine and a return of southerly winds are expected into Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for a persistent southerly flow along with a building ridge aloft Friday into the weekend which will translate to our temperatures topping out closer to 80° for Christmas Eve and Christmas day with no end in sight to the very warm pattern through the end of 2021.

Acadiana's temperatures will be running some 15-20° above normal for the 8 days out of the latest 10 Day Forecast!

Eventually we should see some colder temperatures into January, but day by day, our winter in Acadiana is looking shorter and shorter, and for the most part, it's been non-existent!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel