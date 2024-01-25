After big rains & severe storms, more rain on the way Friday/Friday night

After a 48 hour period of locally heavy rainfall, and some flooding, along with some severe weather early Thursday, expect more rain and storms to develop for Acadiana Friday into Friday night.

This time around severe weather nor widespread flooding is not expected, but a few more inches of rain will insure soggy grounds into the weekend.

In the near term, widespread fog and misty drizzles will be in the forecast for the area with temperatures hovering near 60° overnight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few showers will develop into Friday ahead of the next disturbance rolling in from the northwest, with rain chances in the 60% range for "scattered" showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Locally heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread Friday night with rain chances pushing to 90% or better.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Additional rain totals of 1-2" with isolated amounts up to 3" may be possible per our latest high resolution computer model guidance.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fortunately, the rains taper Saturday morning with skies clearing and temperatures beginning to cool into the afternoon.

Thereafter, it's a seasonably cool and dry forecast Sunday through Thursday of the upcoming week.

Rain chances look to return next Friday or Saturday...see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Flooding/severe weather recap:

Rob Perillo/KATC

Doppler estimates show most of Acadiana receiving 3-5" of rain over the last 48 hours with totals closer to 6-10" for portions of Allen, Evangeline, St Landry, Avoyelles & Point Coupee Parishes.

The additional rains Friday will bring our January total well above normal, coming after a much wetter than normal December...typical for an El Niño winter!

Meanwhile, there were severe storms this morning across portions of Cameron, Vermilion, and Acadia Parishes along with lighter wind damage reports associated with 50-60 mph winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Damaging downburst (wet microburst) winds were reported in the Indian Bayou area producing damage around 6:45am Thursday, with estimates between 70-75 mph per Power Doppler 3 velocity data and confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some damage was also reported in the Cankton to Carencro area with 50-60 mph winds...just below severe storm threshold.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, Power Doppler 3 velocity data also caught a potential tornado south of Lake Arthur, however it appeared that the most intense winds were in an un-populated area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This storm may have produced at least 90mph winds but were likely confined into the wetlands as there have been no verified reports of damage at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

