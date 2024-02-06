Watch Now
After a sunny Wednesday, cloudy, mild pattern with weekend rains

Rob's Weather Forecast Part 1 5pm 02-06-24
Posted at 4:36 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 18:22:57-05

After another chilly start, expect a partly sunny and mild Wednesday for Acadiana followed by plenty of clouds for the rest of the week, and then, building rain chances this weekend.

In the near term , expect another typical quiet February night, with lows by daybreak Wednesday ranging from the upper 30s to lower to mid 40s.

Partly sunny and mild conditions are forecast Wednesday with some in and our high clouds likely.

Highs Wednesday should reach the lower 70s...and look for breezy southerly winds into the afternoon.

Those southerly breezes will keep it milder in the nights ahead with lows in the 50s come Thursday morning and closer to the lower 60s into the weekend.

Plenty of clouds and a slight chance of a few passing showers (20%0 are forecast for the area Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs climb into the mid-70s.

An active sub-tropical jet stream will move into the region this weekend engendering that chance of scattered showers Saturday (40-60% range) with a stronger impulse expected to arrive Sunday which could lead to more widespread rains into Sunday night (70-80%0.

Lingering rains could last into Monday (per the Euro model) while the GFS has been faster to dry out, so the rain chances Monday are at 40%...and we'll probably give or take another 30% on top of, or away from that!

Rain totals primarily between Saturday through Monday once again look to be in the 1-2" range.

No flooding issues are expected nor severe weather (although some storms will be possible) with the system this weekend.

Tuesday, Mardi Gras, for now is looking breezy and chilly with a morning start ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s, while the afternoon high may reach the lower 60s...meaning most of the day we'll be in the 50s for our Fat Tuesday...and gusty northerly winds should make it feel colder.

Morning wind chills for Mardi Gras look to be in the mid-30s!

The weather pattern looks quiet for a couple of days mid-next week but another rain-maker could arrive by the end of the week and/or into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

