After a sunny Wednesday, cloudy, mild pattern with weekend rains

After another chilly start, expect a partly sunny and mild Wednesday for Acadiana followed by plenty of clouds for the rest of the week, and then, building rain chances this weekend.

In the near term , expect another typical quiet February night, with lows by daybreak Wednesday ranging from the upper 30s to lower to mid 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Partly sunny and mild conditions are forecast Wednesday with some in and our high clouds likely.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Wednesday should reach the lower 70s...and look for breezy southerly winds into the afternoon.

Those southerly breezes will keep it milder in the nights ahead with lows in the 50s come Thursday morning and closer to the lower 60s into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plenty of clouds and a slight chance of a few passing showers (20%0 are forecast for the area Thursday and Friday as afternoon highs climb into the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An active sub-tropical jet stream will move into the region this weekend engendering that chance of scattered showers Saturday (40-60% range) with a stronger impulse expected to arrive Sunday which could lead to more widespread rains into Sunday night (70-80%0.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lingering rains could last into Monday (per the Euro model) while the GFS has been faster to dry out, so the rain chances Monday are at 40%...and we'll probably give or take another 30% on top of, or away from that!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain totals primarily between Saturday through Monday once again look to be in the 1-2" range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No flooding issues are expected nor severe weather (although some storms will be possible) with the system this weekend.

Tuesday, Mardi Gras, for now is looking breezy and chilly with a morning start ranging from the upper 30s to lower 40s, while the afternoon high may reach the lower 60s...meaning most of the day we'll be in the 50s for our Fat Tuesday...and gusty northerly winds should make it feel colder.

Morning wind chills for Mardi Gras look to be in the mid-30s!

The weather pattern looks quiet for a couple of days mid-next week but another rain-maker could arrive by the end of the week and/or into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.



