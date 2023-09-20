A little hotter and more humid to finish the week

The forecast is looking a little hotter and more humid as Acadiana heads into the weekend, while rain chances continue to remain low, but could improve into the 10-15% range Friday into the weekend.

In the near term look for lows tonight to be a few degrees warmer than last night, but overall it will be seasonable with lows ranging from the mid-upper 60s to lower 70s across the region.

Thursday will be a little hotter under partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid-90s, while due to slightly higher dew points/humidity, the heat index will reach 100-102°.

Look for more of the same Friday.

Rain chances will remain quite low Thursday, in the 5% range, while Friday will be in the 10-15% range.

This weekend's prospects for any showers continue to look quite slim with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low-mid 90s continuing.

There might be a change arriving early next week with the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms (up to 40%) arriving with a frontal trough Tuesday.

Thereafter, it should be back to mostly sunny and dry with highs next week in the lower 90s while overnight lows dip back down into the mid-upper 60s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while Category 1 Hurricane Nigel heads toward the north Atlantic, and a new potential system emerges off the African Coast, all eyes into this weekend will be on some disturbed weather near Florida today.

A non-tropical low pressure system looks to develop of the coast of the Carolinas that may acquire some subtropical characteristics Friday while it moves generally northward.

Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic & portions of the Northeast late this week and into this weekend.

