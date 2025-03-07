Time Springs Forward This Sunday!

If you can't remember if clocks are supposed to go forward or backwards for an hour, I've got you covered!

Yes, it's sad but true! On March 9, 2025 we all lose an hour of sleep.

The saying goes "Spring Forward" because as we enter Spring season, we move our clocks forward an hour.

This will happen on Sunday, March 9th, 2025 at 2 AM. Clocks will immediately jump to 3 AM.

This gives us a later sunrise and also a later sunset.

Saturday's Sunrise and Sunset times are: Sunrise 06:26 AM & Sunset 06:12 PM

After time change on Sunday they become: Sunrise 07:25 AM & Sunset 07:12 PM

Jobie Lagrange

Quiz time!

Is this Daylight Savings Time Starting or Ending?

It can be confusing, I know!

This marks the start of Daylight Savings Time!

Daylight Savings time will run from March 9, 2025 and will end November 2, 2025.

