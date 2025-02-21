Throw Me Some Weather Mister: Breakdown of the weekend's parade forecast

The first big weekend of the Mardi Gras season is here!

Parades start rolling in Lafayette Friday night and festivities will continue through the weekend.

Unfortunately I don't have a better forecast to give for such a festive weekend.

Clouds will roll back into the region on Friday as temperatures continue to struggle after the late week cold.

Highs will be in the upper 40s in the afternoon with lows expected to drop down into the upper 30s, clouds should keep temperatures from hitting the same kind of lows they've been the last few nights.

Daniel Phillips

The clouds will stick around on Saturday and temperatures will warm up into the low 50s.

It'll be chilly out at Scott when the parade rolls at 11:00 a.m. but still probably a little warmer than it's been the last few days.

Showers aren't expected to be an issue for the early parade although there will be a solid layer of cloud cover.

Daniel Phillips

Light, scattered showers will start to move through in the evening which could have an impact on the Rio parade Saturday night.

Rain isn't expected to be too heavy and thunderstorms aren't likely during parade times.

So if you do plan on going out make sure you grab an umbrella before hitting the parade route.

Daniel Phillips

Showers will steadily increase through the night Saturday and will continue through the day on Sunday.

Soaking showers will be on tap for the second half of the weekend and Acadiana may pick up 1-2 inches or rain area wide.

We could end up with a little localized flooding, but rain rates should be slow enough to prevent that from being a major issue.

Daniel Phillips

Spring weather will return to Acadiana on Monday and we'll be relatively warm and quiet through the majority of the week.