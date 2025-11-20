Thick fog along parts of Acadiana, more warm and muggy conditions ahead

Daniel Phillips

That fog is thick, thick out there this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the I-10 corridor and areas to the south and as of early Thursday morning visibility in many of these areas has dropped below a mile.

You'll want to give yourself some extra time to get around this morning and please don't go cutting up on those roads.

Fog will start to burn off by mid morning and the remainder of the day is looking pretty quiet.

A few spotty showers are still expected to move through the area overnight and into early Friday morning.

We've steadily seen the rain chances decrease for Friday through the week and it looks like we will indeed only see a few spotty showers.

Truthfully, we could us a little more.

There's still plenty of evidence to support a front coming through on Tuesday, but the latest model runs have injected a good amount of uncertainty.

Thursday morning's collection of models are hinting that the front may end up stalling which could keep rain chances elevated through the holiday.

Not sure I'm willing to fully bite from that apple yet, and I'd like to see a little more consistency.

A word of caution these stalling systems are incredibly tricky to forecast so expect changes in the medium to long range outlooks.

Still feeling good about colder weather moving in for Thanksgiving and stretching into the weekend.