The work week ends the same way it began, hot.

This week will end the exact same way it started, with plenty of heat and plenty of sunshine.

Whether we like it or not September down here is often an extension of summer, and we've certainly got late summer weather headed into the weekend.

Temperatures are going to continue to sit in the low 90s over the next few days and lows will be in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Moisture will creep back in by Sunday and a few pop up showers will be possible by early next week.

There's still a chance we could get a relatively weak front to move through by the middle of next week helping freshen things up a little.

Models showed their first signs of wavering on this solution on Friday morning, so we'll need to watch how they trend, but I think we should be feeling a little better by the end of next week.

Until then there's not much change in the overall weather pattern.