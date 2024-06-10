The Weekend Heat Lingers: Hot afternoon with some spotty showers

Daniel Phillips

The weekend's heat is going to linger into the beginning of the week with highs again expected to push into the mid 90s.

Heat index values will again be back in the triple digits, although we may get a little help from some afternoon pop up showers.

There's enough moisture to give way to some heat driven storms but don't expect anything too organized.

Most of the work week will stay fairly quiet and temperatures will start to return to normal.

So still hot, but not as hot.

I wouldn't rule out spotty showers at all this week so while the rain chances stay relatively low they'll still be popping up.

There's a pooling up of tropical moisture down in the Caribbean that could lead to some heavy showers over the weekend.

Further tropical development doesn't look very likely at this time but it'll be an area to keep an eye on.

We'll be getting into that in a lot more detail in this Monday's tropical outlook so keep an eye out for that later this morning.