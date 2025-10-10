The weekend forecast we've been waiting for has finally arrived

Daniel Phillips

Have y'all seen the weekend forecast yet?

It's the weekend we've been waiting for since September with nice, crisp mornings and mild afternoons.

There won't be a cloud in the sky through the weekend and into next week.

(I know we need the rain, but since this will be our first cool weekend of the season I'll worry about that on Monday)

No matter what your plans are this weekend the forecast will leave you with nothing to worry about.

There is a bit of heat up coming for next week but like I mentioned early let's make that a Monday problem.