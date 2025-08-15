The week ends how it started... hot

We've made it to Friday and the last thing anyone wants to deal with before the end of the week is listen to me bang on about an August forecast so I'll get straight to the point.

Temperatures will be back sitting in the low to mid 90s in the afternoon with the heat index pushing well into the triple digits.

Some added tropical moisture from the Bay of Campeche will move into the area and could help bolster those scattered rain chances Friday afternoon.

No washouts are expected and we should see slightly drier conditions through the weekend.

There's still an area of interest in the Bay of Campeche that could very well organize in time to get a name but that wouldn't change the minimal impacts we would get here in Louisiana.

It wouldn't even substantially change the impacts they'd get in south Texas.

Overall a quiet forecast through the weekend and through most of next week.