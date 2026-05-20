The rainy pattern has arrived, showers set to continue through next week

Daniel Phillips

The first round of showers have moved through the region kicking off an incredibly wet stretch of weather that may last all the way to June.

Acadiana will get a bit of a break through commute time Wednesday morning with the early rain moving out by daybreak, but showers are set to return by lunchtime.

A few embedded thunderstorms have the potential to be on the stronger side with wind and hail the primary issue, but most of the storms are expected to stay below severe levels.

Rain rates may be high at times though and localized flooding will likely be an issue later in the day and especially later in the week.

Daniel Phillips

The good news is that rain won't be continuous with showers eventually tapering off through the evening which will give us a chance to drain out overnight before the next round.

That's more or less how the pattern will go through the foreseeable future with multiple rounds of rain swinging through the area producing daily rounds of rainfall.

While most days we should see the showers moving at a fairly decent place there will be times when the rain becomes a little more stationary and feeds off itself.

That will be when we'll see our flooding threat spike and it will be the times we'll need to be the most mindful of area roadways.

There's a bit of randomness to when that happens, however, so we typically don't get a good idea until we see it starting to happen.

Daniel Phillips

Rain totals have ticked up slightly through the week, but not alarmingly so and we'll still largely on pace to receive several inches through the weekend and into next week.

This will kill any last remnants of drought that are hanging around the area and despite running over a foot behind average as we entered the month we are not several inches over our yearly average.

While it may be obnoxious to deal with the rain and can make outdoor activities tricky it's much preferable then going into summer in drought which can lead to all sorts of problems.