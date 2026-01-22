The Latest on this Weekend's Weather: Models continue to trend north

Daniel Phillips

The forecast continues to look more positive for Acadiana as models continue to trend toward ice remaining north of region.

That being said winter weather can be tricky and it's still a little too close for comfort, but we're feeling more confident in saying impacts will likely be well north of Highway 190.

In the event that the freezing line wobbles a little further south and does bring in some of the frozen precipitation the NWS has gone ahead and issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of Acadiana.

Even if there is a sudden dip south it won't be south of the interstate so coastal parishes shouldn't expect to see any impacts from the storm.

Freezing rain remains likely in north Louisiana, however, and travel north of Alexandria this weekend should be avoided.

Regardless of the ice, or lack thereof, we're still looking at the coldest temperatures of the season arriving Sunday night.

Temperatures are going to drop into the 20s with wind chill values down in the teens.

This means that pipes will need to be wrapped by Saturday just to be safe as it'll be an all things freeze going into the early part of the week.

