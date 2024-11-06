The latest on Hurricane Rafael as it heads toward Cuba

Daniel Phillips

A few lingering showers will move through the area during the first half of the day on Wednesday as this slow moving front continues to hang around.

Sunshine should start to break through in the afternoon and temperatures will be left well above average pushing back into the mid 80s for yet another afternoon.

The front won't have enough strength to push out this air mass so it will stay warm and muggy into the weekend, when we may get an injection of tropical moisture from Hurricane Rafael.

It's impossible to really get much further into the forecast with out talking about the situation in the tropics since our weather this weekend will be deeply tied to Rafael.

Rapidly intensifying, Rafael will be a strong Category 2 storm as it crosses over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico where momentum will carry it north to west of the Florida Keys.

Conditions are fairly hostile in the Gulf of Mexico and the storm should weaken, slowly at first, and then more rapidly over the weekend as dry air and shear infiltrate the system.

Models seem to finally be coming together and are favoring a hard turn to the left, with a stronger ridge to the north and the NHC seems to be favoring this scenario.

This left turn will bring it into an area of high wind shear and the moisture will start to get blown to the east.

Most of the models seem to be favoring the more southern route of the cone which would mean minimal impacts to Acadiana, however, if the storm stays a little further north it will inject a lot of moisture into the area.

This would mean plenty of wet, windy weather through the weekend.

The forecast is coming into focus finally but there's still some pieces to the puzzle we're missing but as soon as they become available we'll let ya'll know.