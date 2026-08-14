The Heat is On: A hot weekend coming up across Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

Y'all it's hot.

There's not really much more I can add.

Sure we can talk about the ridge of high pressure sitting on top of us, and how that sinking air heats it up which is why temperatures get hotter.

It won't change things.

We could even talk about how because it's a little drier outside that air heats up more efficiently which is why we'll be in the upper 90s.

You'll still sweat as soon as you open the door.

If we were really feeling crazy we could get into how there's just enough moisture to send the feel like temperatures well into the triple digits.

Cutting grass is still going to be unpleasant (to put it mildly).

So bottom line is it's hot, it's staying hot, and we aren't going to get much change next week either.