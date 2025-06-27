The forecast takes on the same old summer pattern

Daniel Phillips

It takes a special kind of stamina to forecast for the summer time.

The monotony of writing about the same thing every day has a way of wearing you out, especially when everyone else knows the outcome.

How many times have you heard this: hot, humid, scattered showers.

Yet we soldier on banging out those same four words day after day.

You've probably guessed by now what the weather will look like this weekend, you'd probably already reached that conclusion before clicking on the article.

But just to reiterate it will be hot with temperatures in the low 90s, and humid with a heat index in the triple digits, and a chance for scattered showers with rain chances ranging between 40-60 percent in the afternoon.

And if you're looking for a forecast for the holiday week, I've got four words for you: hot, humid, scattered showers.

Just a really quick note on some moisture that will push into the Bay of Campeche during the coming days.

The NHC is keeping an eye on it but conditions are really favorable for tropical development, but this time of year we still need to watch.

Nothing to worry about here in Louisiana but as always if anything changes we'll let y'all know.