The forecast is serving nothing but treats this Halloween

Daniel Phillips
Nothing spooky about the weather this Halloween.

After a chilly start Friday morning we'll see temperatures push up into the low 70s during the afternoon with bountiful amounts of sunshine.

Winds have relaxed substantially from a few days ago and there won't be much of a breeze this afternoon.

Clear skies continue overnight and temperatures will cool nicely as the sun starts to set, having a light jacket during trick or treating certainly wouldn't be the worst idea.

Lows overnight will drop back down into the 40s with clear, calm conditions.

The majority of the weekend looks almost identical to Friday's forecast with only one small exception.

Rain chances to look as prominent as they did a few days ago, but one or two showers may be possible Saturday evening along the coast.

We'll likely get a little more cloud cover on Saturday as well but nothing that is going to have a major impact on your day.

Don't forget the time change Saturday, and I'll see you after getting an extra hour sleep on Monday.

