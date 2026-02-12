The forecast for Mardi Gras weekend looks good... with one exception

Daniel Phillips

The rest of the work week looks pretty quiet for Acadiana.

A mixture of sun and clouds is expected over the next few days with temperatures running in the mid 70s.

Lows will be comfortably cool and the overall forecast will generally be stress free.

Until Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies will quickly become mostly cloudy on Saturday as winds pick up from the south.

Expect some gusty conditions on the parade routes but shouldn't get to the range where parades may have to cancel.

The tricky one will be the evening parade which has a chance to end before the onset of showers, but the window for rain will be close.

It looks as if the rain will arrive overnight with the window opening around 9:00 p.m. and staying open into early Sunday morning.

Models seem to consistently hint that the main line will arrive around Lafayette close to midnight or a little after, which would give enough time for the parade route to clear out.

It's when you allow for some wiggle room when the possibilities for some issues arise.

If we continue to see a trend toward a later arrival time I would feel better about no issues during Bonaparte so we'll continue to monitor through the week and into the weekend.

Severe weather doesn't look likely with the exception of one or two severe storms possible.

Once this system passes it is smooth sailing through Mardi Gras.