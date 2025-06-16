The daily deluges continue for Acadiana

The daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms look to remain likely for Acadiana with only a few days with rain chances closer to normal over the next 10.

High rain chances are again expected for the area Tuesday, but we may see a slight ease in the pattern Wednesday and then perhaps again Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But better than normal rain chances look to fill out the bulk of the KATC 10 Day Forecast, and perhaps for the rest of this month.

For the last couple of weeks, Acadiana has been sandwiched in the middle by high pressure systems to our east and west, with a general weakness aloft persisting across the Northwestern Gulf.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Combine that with a continuous feed of tropical moisture from the Gulf, all spells healthy chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the days ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Widespread severe storms are not expected, however, there's always the outside chance of an isolated cell briefly firing up to a "pulse" severe storm that may last for just minutes, but produce localized damaging winds...and this is something we regularly see in these wetter than normal early summer patterns.

The weakness aloft looks to stay over our area for the foreseeable future.

This will keep above normal rain chances going well into next week, although we should see less activity at night, and most during the day in the days ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term for Tuesday, expect showers and storms to get cooking by midday with activity continuing on and off for the rest of the afternoon...activity should diminish during the evening hours.

Most of us see less than an inch of rain Tuesday, and some none, but there could be isolated pockets of 3-5" possible, which could lead to some very localized flooding...similar to the last several days.

Given the expected pattern, this June will most probably rank in the top 10 wettest months on record.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At mid-month, the Lafayette Airport is sitting around 9"...to get in the top 10 we need to surpass 11.30" which we'll likely clear by next week...or much sooner!

