The Cold has Arrived in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

It's hard to believe that Lafayette set a record high on Sunday with temperatures pushing a degree shy of 80 degrees.

I think it's safe to say that it is not 80 degrees out there any longer.

Temperatures have taken a major tumble and we'll see the coldest stretch of weather we've had so far this winter.

Highs will stay in the mid 40s, but strong winds from the north will likely keep the wind chill down in the 30s through the afternoon.

Lows will then drop down into the upper 20s across Acadiana Monday night, and folks in north Acadiana with exposed pipes may want to get them wrapped up.

Typically, pipes will begin to freeze with temperatures at or below freezing for six consecutive hours.

This only looks likely in the northern parts of Acadiana, but this isn't a rule that's fixed in stone so if you're worried about it wrapping won't hurt.

We'll see below freezing temperatures the next two nights and then they'll finally start to crawl back above freezing, although still plenty cold.

Clouds will begin to gather on Wednesday with showers likely by Thursday night and spilling over into Friday.

As of Monday morning it doesn't look like the cold and precipitation will line up to give us anything other than a very cold rain to end the week.

We'll obviously watch closely over the next few days to see if anything changes but those hoping for some winter weather may be disappointed.