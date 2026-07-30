The annual "It's still hot and I'm out of things to say" summer forecast

Daniel Phillips

We almost made it all the way to August before I just completely ran out of things to say... honestly not bad sometimes this can happen in early to mid June.

There's not much more I can add to the forecast, y'all know it's hot and y'all know it's going to stay hot.

The high has been the exact same every day this week and I don't see a reason for that not to be the case again today.

Sure there's a slightly higher chance for some coastal showers but how much do I really need to go on about a few coastal showers in the afternoon.

Even the weekend will remain mostly quiet even if we do add a scattering of afternoon showers to the mix, plus it'll still be hot.

It's summer in south Louisiana and that's pretty much all you need to know.