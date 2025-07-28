Temperatures soaring to start the work week

Daniel Phillips

We've got a sweaty couple of days coming up with heat building to its highest levels so far this summer.

Sitting on the back edge of heat dome, temperatures in Acadiana are expected to top upper 90s over the next couple of days.

Heat index values should sit between about 103-106 Monday and Tuesday, and a drier air mass may prevent a heat advisory for Acadiana.

Still though, you'll want to take the heat seriously and make sure you're getting enough fluids and taking breaks when needed.

Skies will stay clear the next few days and we'll avoid the rain until Wednesday when moisture is set to return to the area.

Widely scattered showers will begin again through the middle of the week with elevated rain chances persisting into the weekend.

Once we get the moisture we'll have a hard time shaking it so be prepared for another wet work week.

It doesn't look like any day will be particularly worse or better than the others so I would just anticipate a regular dose of afternoon showers for the back half of the week and weekend.