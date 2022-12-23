Temperatures Remaining Below Freezing

The much anticipated cold front has pushed through, and all of Acadiana is under the freezing point, and will likely remain below 32 degrees until Saturday afternoon. High pressure is building in behind the front with frigid air screaming in from the Arctic.

KATC Hard Freeze Warning Until Saturday Afternoon

At least there will be sunshine today. Although, the warmth from the sun won't be able to offset the colder air moving into the region. On top of that, winds will be howling between 20 and 30 mph today, keeping wind chills in the single digits. Afternoon highs will stay in the 20s north of I-10 to near 30 south to the coast.

KATC Today's Forecast

Clear skies are expected overnight, as lows will drop back into the lower 20s, with few upper teens sprinkled in over the northern sections. Saturday should be sunny, with a few high thin clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures should briefly climb to 35 for the high.

KATC Christmas Weekend Forecast

Another hard freeze Christmas Eve night with lows in the lower 20s. Christmas Day will bring sunshine and highs in the lower 40s. Expect one more night with freezing temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

A gradual warm up is in the forecast for next week. 50s by Tuesday, 60s by Wednesday, and 70s to round out the year.