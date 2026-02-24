Temperatures expected to warm through the week

Daniel Phillips

After today it looks like we may be putting winter in our rearview mirror and heading straight into spring.

Temperatures were down in the 30s this morning and it seems unlikely that we'll get that close to freezing again until November.

We've got another cool day coming up with highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon, but winds shifting to come from the south will start bringing in some much warmer air.

Highs on Wednesday will be back in the 70s where they'll remain for the rest of the week with lows down in the 60s.

Warming will persist through the rest of the week and skies will remain mostly clear.

We could get a few spotty showers out there Friday morning but most likely won't last too long into the day.