Temperatures continue to push record levels

Daniel Phillips

After toppling our record high on Wednesday we'll be back in similar territory again today.

It's been a remarkably warm stretch for early February and it doesn't look like it will be slowing down any time soon.

Highs will once again be in the 80s flirting with records that have stood for over 60 years.

Similar to the last few days we'll have some areas of fog and clouds to start the day and sunshine emerging by the afternoon.

Playing out almost exactly the same as the last few days, Thursday will offer little in the way of surprises.

In fact through the rest of the week and weekend it doesn't seem like there will be many surprises as this pattern holds.

We'll watch a front makes its way into the area on Tuesday which will likely bring some showers and thunderstorms.

That front, however, will stall north of us and as a result keep unsettled weather in the forecast through a majority of next week.

The stall is also complicating the temperature forecast as it looks like we may end up getting stuck in the warm sector which means temperatures will remain well above average.