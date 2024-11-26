Temperatures continue to fluctuate with a cool Tuesday, warm Wednesday

Daniel Phillips

After a warm start to the week that was more reminiscent of spring time instead of late fall the temperatures will swing the other direction Tuesday.

It's shaping up to be a much cooler day with highs in the afternoon just getting up to around 70 in the afternoon.

Clouds will be mixed in with the sunshine but even as clouds build in the evening we're not expecting showers to be an issue.

Clouds return Wednesday along with some warmer weather as highs continue to yo-yo back and forth.

If you're traveling on Wednesday there's not any problem areas locally so weather shouldn't be much of an issue.

Showers pick back up on Thursday with light showers moving through quickly in the evening.

Severe weather or flooding doesn't look likely so it'll be more nuisance rain than anything else.

Temperatures collapse on Friday with highs staying in the 50s and a chance of frost Saturday morning, with our first freeze possible in north Acadiana.