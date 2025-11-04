Temperatures climbing as we go through the week

Daniel Phillips

After a cool stretch of days in Acadiana we'll be warming up for the remainder of the week.

Despite a chilly start to Tuesday we'll see the temperatures push into the mid 70s, and eventually back in the low 80s by the end of the week.

Winds will shift to come from the south which will lead not just to the warm up but also an uptick in humidity.

The build up of moisture could open up the door for some more cloud cover on Friday and maybe even a very isolated shower.

Rain chances will be a little better on Sunday with the passage of our next front.

This front doesn't promise big time rain chances, however, it could bring a significant cool down for early next week.

It's a little too early to talk with much specificity but it could be Acadiana's first frost opportunity of the season.