Temperatures begin a warming trend despite a frosty start

Daniel Phillips

It's the coldest it has been in months across Acadiana this morning as temperatures area wide have dipped down into the freezing range.

This blast of cold air isn't expected to last too long and we'll see temperatures starting to climb in the afternoon.

Highs will push their way into the low 60s in the afternoon and overnight lows will be staying in the 40s.

Winds will be turning from the south by the afternoon which will be a significant contributor to our warm up which will continue through the rest of the week.

Highs by the time we approach the weekend will be back in the low 80s as moisture builds up across the area.

Outside a pretty dramatic rise in temperatures over the course of the week the forecast will remain mostly quiet.

Showers don't look to return until early next week when a series of fronts could provide a couple rounds of active weather.