Temperature Roller Coaster: Highs swinging up and down through the week

Daniel Phillips

Good luck planning out your outfits for the rest of the week.

Acadiana seems to be on a bit of a temperature roller coaster over the next few days with highs on Monday sitting in the low 80s, dropping ten degrees Tuesday, 80s Wednesday, and by the end of the week we won't be getting above 60.

While the temperatures are all over the place the rain chances should, at least, be straightforward.

Mostly sunny skies through a majority of the week with only a few exceptions.

Daniel Phillips

A few spotty showers may move through late Monday night into Tuesday morning which means things may be damp out to start the day Tuesday.

The wettest stretch, however, arrives on Thanksgiving day with a stalled front providing some light showers on and off through the day.

Storms or flooding don't look like they'll be an issue this week and even on Thursday those showers don't look like anything more than a nuisance.

Daniel Phillips

If you'll be traveling along the Gulf Coast this week for the holiday the good news is that there's nothing that stands out as being overly problematic so you shouldn't have any weather related headaches.

So enjoy the spring, fall, and winter that this week has to offer.