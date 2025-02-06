Super Fog conditions likely tonight into Fri AM bringing dangerous driving conditions

KATC Weather, Jobie Lagrange & Rob Perillo

An active wild fire burning southwest of New Orleans is sending lots of smoke into the skies ahead of dense fog conditions expected tonight. When this amount of smoke mixes with dense fog, a super fog can occur.

Super fog is a weather phenomenon that occurs when small fog droplets mixes with smoke particles and causes visibility on the roads to drop to near 0. Drivers can quickly drive into areas where they will very suddenly not see anything right in front of them.

These conditions have led to multiple car pileups in the past because of the severity of the decreased visibility.

We have been experiencing dense fog locally the last few mornings, this type of super fog is much worse, for reference and context.

The parishes most likely to experience this are Jefferson, Orleans, and St. John, however, more can be impacted along the I-10 and 310 corridors where surface winds carry the smoke plume into the dense fog ares.

KATC Weather Breyanna Lewis

All of South Louisiana will be under a dense fog advisory from 12 am until 10 am tomorrow.

Although the super fog is not likely to impact the heart of Acadiana given the big game day and anticipated travel KATC wants to keep you informed of the risks associated with travel into these areas.