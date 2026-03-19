Sunny weather settles in to Acadiana as temperatures warm up

Daniel Phillips

We're about two days into this particular pattern and it's already hard talking about it in a way that sounds fresh and not repetitive.

Imagine these articles next week after we've had days of this, they might end up being three words max (Same. As. Yesterday).

At least today we can talk a few subtle differences, temperatures are a little warmer compared to Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Daniel Phillips

Skies will remain sunny through the day, another slight difference from yesterday, and we're looking at clear skies going overnight.

Lows will be down in the low 50s for the end of the week and returning to the low 60s by the weekend.

There's not a whole lot of change coming up for the weekend either, just a steady increase in temperatures into the low 80s.

That's where they'll remain through the rest of the forecast as March looks to wrap up on a dry, warm note.