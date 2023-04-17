Sunny Start to the Work Week

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures are in store for the start of the new week. High pressure, left in the wake of Saturday's storms, leaving us with quiet and cooler conditions.

KATC Weather Headlines

Expect mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the north. Humidity levels will remain low. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight, with lows back in the 50s. Tuesday, high pressure will start drifting east, allowing more of a southerly flow. Highs will be a few degrees warmer, but skies should remain sunny.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

By the mid week, southerly winds will pump the humidity levels again. Some disturbances will drift aloft, but models don't seem too aggressive on storms. Some low end rain chances are planned for Wednesday and Thursday. A front may bring a few more showers Friday, into the weekend. Temperatures toward the end of the week will climb into the 80s.