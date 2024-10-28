Sunny start to the week, but showers arriving by Halloween

Daniel Phillips

The fog is laying in thick across Acadiana, and visibility has been very poor at times so a little extra time on the roads Monday morning will be necessary.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be active until 9:00 a.m. and fog should start to slowly burn off as the sun rises in the morning.

As you can tell from looking outside moisture has been on the rise in Acadiana and we'll continue to get more arriving over the next several days.

Most of the day will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine in the forecast and temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 80s.

We do have decent rain chances later this week with a front moving through on Thursday.

While we need the rain, unfortunately, it looks like it will arrive on Halloween.

Showers will linger into Friday morning before getting quiet again in time for the weekend.

Temperatures don't look like they'll fall much as a result of the front so expect them to remain above average into November.